Here's who Dolphins are interviewing to become next head coach

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores earlier this week after three playoff-less seasons, leaving them in search of a new head coach for the ninth time since Don Shula retired in 1996.

There are currently five candidates who have been interviewed or are being interviewed for the job, according to NFL.com.

Here is a glance at each in alphabetical order.

Brian Daboll

Adrian Kraus/AP Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll before a game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Age: 46

Current Team: Buffalo Bills

Current Position: Offensive Coordinator

Dolphins Connection: Spent 2011 season as offensive coordinator under Tony Sparano; coached quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in college

NFL Experience: 21 years coaching

Previous Head Coaching Experience: None

Resume:



Michigan State Spartans graduate assistant (1998-99)

New England Patriots defensive assistant (2000-01)

New England Patriots wide receivers coach (2002-06)

New York Jets quarterbacks coach (2007-08)

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator (2009-10)

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator (2011)

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator (2012)

New England Patriots tight ends coach (2013-16)

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2017)

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator (2018-present)

Vance Joseph

Ron Schwane/AP Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator and acting head coach Vance Joseph looks on during the second half against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland.

Age: 49

Current Team: Arizona Cardinals

Current Position: Defensive Coordinator

Dolphins Connection: Spent 2016 season as defensive coordinator under Adam Gase

NFL Experience: 2 years as defensive back; 17 years coaching

Previous Head Coaching Experience: Led Denver Broncos to 11-21 record in two seasons; served as acting head coach in 37-14 win against Cleveland Browns in October after Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19

Resume:



New York Jets (1995)

Indianapolis Colts (1996)

Colorado Buffaloes graduate assistant (1999-2001)

Colorado Buffaloes defensive backs coach (2002-03)

Bowling Green Falcons defensive backs coach (2004)

San Francisco 49ers assistant defensive backs coach (2005)

San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach (2006-10)

Houston Texans defensive backs coach (2011-13)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive backs coach (2014-15)

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator (2016)

Denver Broncos head coach (2017-18)

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator (2019-present)

Mike McDaniel

Jeff Chiu/AP San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Age: 38

Current Team: San Francisco 49ers

Current Position: Offensive Coordinator

Dolphins Connection: None

NFL Experience: 14 years coaching

Previous Head Coaching Experience: None

Resume:



Houston Texans offensive assistant (2006-08)

Sacramento Mountain Lions running backs coach (2009-10)

Washington Redskins offensive assistant (2011-12)

Washington Redskins wide receivers coach (2013)

Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach (2014)

Atlanta Falcons offensive assistant (2015-16)

San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator (2017-2020)

San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator (2021-present)

RELATED: 5 possible candidates to become new Dolphins head coach

Kellen Moore

Rich Schultz/AP Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on the sideline during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 51-26.

Age: 33

Current Team: Dallas Cowboys

Current Position: Offensive Coordinator

Dolphins Connection: None

NFL Experience: 6 years as quarterback; 4 years coaching

Previous Head Coaching Experience: None

Resume:



Detroit Lions (2012-14)

Dallas Cowboys (2015-17)

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach (2018)

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator (2019-present)

Dan Quinn

Ron Jenkins/AP Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, center, watches the team warm up before a game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.

Age: 51

Current Team: Dallas Cowboys

Current Position: Defensive Coordinator

Dolphins Connection: Spent two seasons as defensive line coach under Nick Saban

NFL Experience: 19 years coaching

Previous Head Coaching Experience: Led Atlanta Falcons to 43-42 record, NFC South Division title, back-to-back playoff berths and Super Bowl appearance in five-plus seasons

Resume: