Fourth annual 'Recovery Day' with the Miami Dolphins this Saturday against Washington Commanders

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — This Saturday is the fourth annual "Recovery Day" with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. with a sober tailgate party. Then at 5:30 p.m. a recovery day meeting will start with several speakers who have been through the recovery process, which will take place at the tennis grandstands on the south side of the stadium.

The Dolphins' second preseason game against the Washington Commanders begins at 7 p.m. and airs on WPTV.

The 'Fins teamed up with the Recovery Church Movement for the event. The church group is taking a busload of people to the game on Saturday.

"There's something really important about people in recovery being able to have fun sober and when you go to a game most people are lucky to have a beer, most people can," Pastor Philip Dvorak of Recovery Church said. "But people in recovery can't, so going and having the opportunity to have a sober event at a game was really important to us."

The Dolphins' organization said they've sold about 400 tickets for Recovery Day. However, there are tickets still available through the "Recovery Church Movement" if you're interested in catching a ride and enjoying Saturday's festivities.