Former Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Tim Bowens inducted into Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Tim Bowens became the 28th member of the team's Ring of Honor this past weekend.

His former teammates said it was a well-deserved honor.

"This means a lot because he impacted our team more than any other player," Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas said.

"He was always a great teammate, and he played every week. He kind of dominated ... even as a rookie," Hall of Fame Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino said.

Those are high honors for Bowens, who was the team's first-round pick in 1994 out of Ole Miss.

"It means a lot. I'm the type of guy that doesn't ask for a lot of accolades or anything," Bowens said.

Bowens played his entire 11-year career for Miami, most notably as a dominant run stuffer who allowed teammates like Thomas to fly around and make plays.

"I couldn't have scripted it any better. I'm glad I came here," Bowens said. "I played my entire 11 years here. It's truly a blessing; it changed my life and my family's life."

He earned two Pro Bowl selections and the NFL 1994 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

However, he's remembered by peers for his durability, playing in 104 straight games.

"I'm thankful and grateful," Bowens said.

Saturday night, Bowens celebrated his induction into the team's Ring of Honor by putting on his marine blue jacket and having a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

"It was kind of a shock. Now the nerves are wearing down, and hopefully, I can go back to being Timbo," Bowens said.