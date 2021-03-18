Dolphins deal for 2020 first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins on Wednesday acquired a former first-round draft pick in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Miami has added offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick from Tennessee in exchange for a seventh-round pick in this year's draft.

Wilson was the 29th overall pick in last year's draft but played in just one game for the Titans.

The Dolphins also dealt defensive end Shaq Lawson and a 2021 sixth-round draft pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for linebacker Benardrick McKinney.

Eric Christian Smith/AP Houston Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney points to the sky before a game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston.

McKinney, who was a second-round draft pick in 2015, spent six seasons with the Texans and made the Pro Bowl in 2018. He has 525 tackles, 11.5 sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries in his career.

Lawson started seven games for the Dolphins in his only season with Miami. The former first-round draft pick spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills.