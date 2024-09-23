Family reflects on legacy of Dolphins legend Eugene 'Mercury' Morris

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Known as "Mercury," Eugene Morris was a man who experienced perfection on the football field and is now remembered for his life inside and outside the game.

"He was extremely charismatic. He backed down from no challenges," said his youngest son, Troy Jefferey Morris.

It showed in his play, one of Miami's all-time greats, Morris earned the nickname “Mercury” from his quick moves and dynamic footwork.

"He had this concept of touch football. His idea was that if you can't touch me, then I could win the game," Troy Jefferey Morris said. "He took that concept to college at West Texas State and the NFL. If you can't touch me, you can't tackle me."

A two-time Super Bowl champion, Morris helped Miami capture championships in 1972 and 1973, leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns in both years.

Dolphins Mercury Morris, part of Dolphins' 2 Super Bowl wins and perfect season, dies Tim Reynolds

"Very unique individual. In my opinion, he transcended the game of football. I think he was bigger than football,” said the legend's oldest son, Geno Morris.

The 1972 team lives on as the only undefeated Super Bowl champs.

Loved ones said Eugene Morris' accolades on the football field don't describe the man outside the uniform.

"Every message I receive as it relates to our father has been about how when I was a kid, I wore 22, because your dad wore 22. I ran the way your dad ran,” Troy Jefferey Morris said.

While Eugene Morris brought joy on and off the field, his family announced that he passed away on Saturday at the age of 77.

His sons told us he had spent the past year battling a rare form of liver cancer called cholangiocarcinoma.

"He fought so hard, he did not want this outcome to be this way," Troy Jefferey Morris said. "He did not want us to be delivering this message to his fans that he passed. He wanted to live."

The Dolphins released the following statement to WPTV: