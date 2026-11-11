Dolphins turn to Kyle McCord against Colts after injuries sideline Malik Willis, Zach Sieler

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will attempt to get their second win of the season in Indianapolis on Sunday, but they will have to do it without two of their best players.

On Tuesday, it was reported that defensive tackle Zach Sieler will miss the rest of the season with a ruptured bicep.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

QB Kyle McCord takes the reins with Malik Willis on IR

"I give him a ton of credit not only for pushing through that game and playing at a high level but just for everything he's done," said Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday.

The second injury is quarterback Malik Willis, who's been battling a groin injury that has landed him on the injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

"The injury had progressed enough that the medical team believed that he needed the rest," Hafley said.

Quarterback Kyle McCord, in his second NFL season, will get the start against Indianapolis.

Hafley said he has a live arm and has faith in his new signal caller.

"I'm excited, but at the same time the production on the field matters most so I'm doing everything I can to do everything I can to play," said McCord.

Arguably the best news of the day was linebacker Josh Uche being named team captain. Players cheered for the South Florida native, but for Uche, he says it's business as usual.

"I've been dreaming about this since I was a kid, and for the guys to trust me and to be a part of the leadership is everything," said Uche.

Kickoff against the Colts is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.