Dolphins sell out of season-ticket allotment for first time in franchise history

Miami to host Patriots in Sept. 11 season opener at Hard Rock Stadium
Mike McDaniel has been named the next head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game interior view of Hard Rock Stadium, Dec. 19, 2021
Posted at 10:06 AM, Aug 10, 2022
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday that they've sold out of season tickets for the first time in franchise history.

Although single-game tickets are still available, fans wanting to attend every game at Hard Rock Stadium this season will have to go fishing for them.

That's encouraging news for a franchise entering the season with some offseason drama, courtesy of fired coach Brian Flores' lawsuit alleging racial discrimination.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross gestures at the end of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, on Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The NFL has suspended Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and fined him $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton following a six-month investigation stemming from Brian Flores' racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.
The NFL recently suspended owner Stephen Ross through Oct. 17 and stripped the team of two draft picks because of "tampering violations" that were uncovered because of the lawsuit.

Still, fan enthusiasm seems to be at all-time high, and the team is encouraging hopeful season-ticket holders to join the waitlist for 2023.

The Dolphins and first-year head coach Mike McDaniel open their season Sept. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium against the New England Patriots. Their first preseason game is Saturday at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

