MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins were back on the practice field Wednesday afternoon at Baptist Health Training Complex ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

One thing that stood out is the high energy levels around the team, and if the vibes are any indication, this Sunday, the Saints will have their hands full.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins seek third straight victory

Dolphins seek third straight victory against struggling Saints

The Dolphins have all the confidence in the world right now, winners of two straight, and now look to make it three wins in a row.

The Saints face an issue the Dolphins are all too familiar with: the injury bug has hit their locker room hard.

One key potential loss for New Orleans is the absence of five-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara, whose status for Sunday is up in the air after an MCL sprain last week.

On top of the team not knowing whether one of the NFL's most versatile running backs will be available this Sunday, the Fins are looking to make things uncomfortable for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said the roster unknowns with the Saints have no impact on how the Fins will prep for the game.

"The NFL will teach you the hardest lessons. It will have you lose sleep at night if you make the mistake of taking anybody lightly. That's what makes our team a little more aware of the negative effects of thinking your name plate or your team logo earns a win because it does not," McDaniel said.

Kickoff is for 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium.