Dolphins return to practice at 1-6, focus on growth as they prepare for Lions' top-ranked NFL offense

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins returned to practice Wednesday after a 24-19 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, with head coach Jeff Hafley emphasizing growth and development over results at the midpoint of the NFL regular season.

Going into Week 9, the rebuilding Dolphins sit in last place in the AFC East Division with a 1-6 record.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Jeff Hafley sees 'bright future' for young Dolphins despite 1-6 record

"While disappointed being 1-6, it's not, it's bigger than the result. It's about the process; it's about the constant quest to be better today than we were yesterday," Hafley said.

Hafley is sticking with the same focus he has had all season: growth and development. He says he likes how the Dolphins are playing with intensity and aggressiveness.

"That's how we are playing football. I mean, I think if you watch us right now, and I think every coach has said it, and everybody who watches us, whether it's on TV or they turn on our tape, I get texts or phone calls that's what showing up on tape right now and while it's disappointing that we're 1-6, the foundation of that with young guys, that's really important to us," Hafley said.

"When you see the physicality and the toughness and how hard guys are playing, it means that they're playing for each other and that they're bought in and that we've brought the right guys here."

Eleanor Sheahan

When asked about the Dolphins receivers, Hafley pointed to guys like Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, Kevin Coleman and Jalen Tolbert as a group he's excited about.

"You take a group like that, and there needs to be constant improvement and development. They just haven't played very much. It's scheme. It's new, you know, it's a new league for them. There's a bright future there. They just have to continue to work really hard. And that starts today again in practice. But I am excited about that group," Hafley said.

Sunday will be Game 8 for Miami, as the team faces the Detroit Lions — a squad Hafley says has the best offense in the league.

"It is going to be a challenge, and I view that as a challenge that we look forward to. I mean, anytime you get a chance to go up against the top offense in the league, you need to prepare and you need to rise up to the level that you're going to play against. And for a young group of guys, I mean, I think it's really exciting. It's a great opportunity for us," Hafley said.

The matchup against the Lions is at home on Sunday. The Dolphins still have not won at Hard Rock Stadium this year, and this could be the week they give the home crowd a win.