Dolphins RB De'Von Achane maintaining positive attitude after season-ending ACL tear, Hafley says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins confirmed earlier this week that running back De'Von Achane tore his ACL on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season.

Achane was injured just five plays into Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving the game after an uncomfortable tackle.

Head coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday that Achane has maintained a positive attitude but acknowledged the road ahead will not be easy.

"As far as how he's doing, he's had a great attitude. I'm sure he's going to have some tough moments," Hafley said. "There's going to be some really hard days and then there'll be some days where he's this positive, energetic self," Hafley said.

Hafley said the recovery goes beyond the physical.

"Whenever you go through a serious injury, it's not just a physical recovery; it's mental. We got to make sure that he's doing OK, and that's very important to me," Hafley said.

Without their star running back, the Dolphins are preparing for Week 4 against the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings. So far this season, Miami has faced opponents that are all 3-0. Hafley said the team is focused on taking things one week at a time.

"Each week we just try to go 1-0 and not look ahead or behind. But we know we've played really good teams. And I think individually we went up against a lot of really good players. And I think we're gaining experience and we're getting better because of that," Hafley said.

This week is no different, as the Dolphins hit the road again to face the undefeated Vikings.

"To get a chance to go there, and I think one of the better atmospheres in the NFL with a really good team and a really good staff, I think it's a huge challenge. But I think they've embraced it. I know they have. I think we've all embraced it," Hafley said.

The Dolphins will look to secure their first win of the season Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. Eastern.