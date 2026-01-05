Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa open to fresh start with new team in 2026

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made arguably the loudest statement of the day as players cleaned out their lockers on Monday.

Tagovailoa was asked about a fresh start with a new team after he was benched for the final three games of the season.

"That would be dope. I would be good with it," Tagovailoa replied.

Also on Monday, the NFL Network reported that the Dolphins are expected to keep head coach Mike McDaniel.

"I'm the coach of the Miami Dolphins until I'm told otherwise. I'm not leaning on your NFL Network source. The biggest thing is the job itself is enough to worry about, whether or not it's yours or it's not, is not part of the formula," said McDaniel.

For a second straight year, the Dolphins did not make the playoffs, and the team is searching for a general manager.

Players spoke about their overall reaction to the 7-10 season, which concluded with a Sunday drubbing by the New England Patriots.

"I'm really glad I came to play here, to be honest. It's been a roller coaster, for sure, and full of ups and downs. I had a great time here," Dolphins tight end Darren Waller said.

"I think we had a great group of guys and coaches. I like the coaches a lot and what they told me," Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas said.

Players also expressed their gratitude to the organization, but it was edge rusher Chop Robinson who said this year's losing record is unacceptable, and he needs to be better.

"I got to do my job and go out there and get better this offseason," said Robinson.

While Robinson will look to increase his production next season, starting left tackle Patrick Paul showed he'll be a key player on the offensive line moving forward.

"Just consistency. A lot of times you'll see lapses, and we want to be clean always and just be consistent," said Paul.

Many questions remain this offseason for the Dolphins: Tagovailoa's hefty contract, wide receiver Tyreek Hill's future, McDaniel's future and also who will be the next general manager.

It should be an interesting offseason in Miami.