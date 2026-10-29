Dolphins prepare for Patriots as injuries loom ahead of Sunday's matchup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla — Ahead of Sunday's matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots, rookie standout offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor's status is unclear after missing Wednesday and Thursday's practices with concussion symptoms. Also, it's unclear if Patriots superstar AJ Brown's will be available for New England.

Still, the Dolphins are preparing like everyone is healthy and available.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins gear up for Patriots, could be without OL Proctor

Dolphins gear up for Patriots, could be without rookie Kadyn Proctor

"We're just focusing on us and focusing on what I can do better and what I need to do to be able to stop them and what to expect. It's more so on how we do things, so that's just coming off the ball with pad leverage," said offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea.

The Patriots have one of the NFL's better defenses, ranking top-10 in scoring defense and total yards allowed, so Savaiinaea and the Dolphins offense know they'll have their hands full.

"Much respect to them; we're playing a physical team, and we know that and are aware of that. We're a physical team as well, so we're excited," said Savaiinaea.

While the offense knows the Patriots defense will be a full go, the Dolphins defense has a lot to prepare for, as AJ Brown is still not fully healed from his ankle injury and his status for Sunday's game is still up in the air.

Healthy or not, the defense knows they can't sleep on the Pats.

"AJ Brown has been a premium guy for a long time. They have the other good guys as well, so we got to go in focused," said cornerback Jason Marshall Jr.

Focused best describes the Dolphins' game plan this week, especially rookie safety Michael Taaffe, who's leading the team in interceptions with two coming into this week and knows his ball-hawk skills will be needed.

"Getting so caught up in the solo stats is not what this locker room stands for so I can't stand up here and say that's what I stand for. That's not what our leaders stand for, we care about wins, and that's what we're trying to add to that column," said Taaffe.