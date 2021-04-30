Dolphins pick Jaylen Waddle with No. 6 overall pick in NFL Draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa used to throw to Jaylen Waddle at Alabama. Now he'll get the chance to throw to him at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins selected the Alabama wide receiver with the No. 6 overall pick in Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft, reuniting Waddle with his former college quarterback.

Waddle, who suffered what was believed to have been a season-ending ankle injury last October, returned to action for the College Football Playoff National Championship, catching three passes for 34 yards to help the Crimson Tide defeat Ohio State 52-24 in South Florida.

He was a favorite target of Tagovailoa in 2018, when the No. 5 overall pick in last year's draft frequently threw to Waddle on his way to becoming the Southeastern Conference freshman of the year.

Waddle had 48 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns last season. In his three seasons at Alabama, Waddle amassed 106 catches for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns.

