Dolphins part with Isaiah Wilson days after trading for him

2020 first-round draft pick acquired days earlier in trade with Titans
Mark Humphrey/AP
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson waits for his turn to run a drill during training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson in August 2020
Posted at 1:23 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 13:23:42-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with former first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson, just three days after trading for him.

Wilson was waived by the team Saturday.

The 29th overall pick in last year's draft was acquired Wednesday in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, who received a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft in exchange for Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick.

Wilson played in just one game for the Titans last season.

According to NFL.com, the Dolphins decided to release Wilson after he was hours late for his team physical and then didn't show up for voluntary workouts to which he had previously committed.

Wilson started 24 games at offensive tackle for Georgia during the 2018 and 2019 seasons before declaring early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

