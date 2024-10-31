Dolphins looking to turn things around on the road against Bills

It’s no secret that the Dolphins need to find a way to win.

But we’ve seen Miami get themselves out of a situation like this before.

And as they hit the road on Sunday, they’ll see if they can get things done against Buffalo.

Finding win number three won’t be easy — but it’s not out of reach for these Dolphins.

“Getting ready for hostile environment, loud crowd noise, a fun place to play. Yeah, you bring the vibes here at practice. I think it’s fun to listen to music really loud, go through those mechanics just so you’re a little more dialed in," said Alec Ingold.

Tua holds a 1-7 record against the Bills, but in his presser he says fewer turnovers could be the key to a long-awaited victory.

“Eliminate turnovers, eliminate takeaways in that sense. We have to stay ahead of the sticks, take what they give us. If it’s a 16-play drive and we get points on the board, we are okay with that and we are willing to do that," said Tua Tagovailoa.

With the Fins offense back in motion, it will need to be firing on all cylinders this Sunday.

“It’s very important. Like you said, we are going to play a great Buffalo team. Like you said, last week we got going, and I just feel like we need to add to it," said De'Von Achane.

The Dolphins will head out that way this weekend and kickoff will take place at 1 p.m.