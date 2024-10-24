Dolphins look to get back on track with Tua holding the reins

This Dolphins offense has had a tough go these past few weeks, falling to 26th in the league in total yards per game.

But with Tua making his way back — they’re looking to change that on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Week 8 could see a different Dolphins team that many still remember.

“I think we are looking good. I think everyone is coming together, playing fast. I just feel like we are about to have a big week this week," said Jaylen Wright.

The Dolphins feel a little different this time around, as one of their leaders has returned.

“With Tua coming back I just feel like he’s bringing a different kind of energy. Coming in, like you said, he a big part of this team. Him coming in, he’s going to be sure that we feel his presence and let us know he’s back," said De'Von Achane.

With Sunday's game on its way, the Dolphins need to make a quick change if they want a shot at the division title.

“We need to win. We lost in 2016 and 2020. Obviously, I wasn’t here. Like you said, this is an organization, I’m here now so it’ll be good to go out there and give them an L," said Achane.

Sunday's game will have a 1p.m. kickoff time.

The last time these two teams played each other was back in 2020. The Cardinals have won the last two meetings.

Hopefully the Dolphins can get a little payback against Arizona.