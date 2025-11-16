Dolphins long snapper Joe Cardona sees team chemistry building after recent wins over Falcons, Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins long snapper Joe Cardona is seeing his team find its rhythm after 11 seasons in the NFL, including recent standout performances against top-tier opponents.

The Naval Academy graduate joined the Dolphins this season after spending previous years as an opponent at Hard Rock Stadium. Cardona said the transition has been exciting as the team continues to develop.

"I have a lot of familiarity with the team. I played a lot of games here as an opponent and it's been you know we've had to develop as a team thus far but but overall it's been an exciting transition for me," Cardona said.

As a military academy graduate from a Navy family, Cardona appreciates how the NFL honors service members. He said playing professional football allows him to bridge two important worlds in his life.

"It has been such an honor for me. It's come together two worlds. It's a chance for that only you know for me to connect back to the military, but also for me to share that bond with my teammates, and then my fellow service members to share my bond that I have with my teammates with them," Cardona said.

The Dolphins have shown significant improvement in recent games, particularly in victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. Cardona believes the team is capitalizing on opportunities when preparation meets the right moment.

"I think what we saw in that game that we hadn't seen is is that combination of when hard work and opportunity meet you know and were able to capitalize on those opportunities and stream together good football," Cardona said.

The veteran long snapper emphasized that continued success depends on complementary football and team chemistry. He highlighted the tight bonds within the organization as a foundation for future achievements.

"Really that's what we need you know as a team to move forward and to be successful down the road is to play great complementary football to believe in each other and and really just keep developing the bonds we have," Cardona said.

