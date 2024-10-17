Dolphins hope bye week helps them turn things around against Colts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — As Miami gets ready for Indianapolis, they’re hoping this bye week helped some of these players get some much needed rest. And now they are focused on turning things around, starting this Sunday.

The Dolphins are feeling pretty good as week seven of the regular season is inching closer.

“Definitely, you know, it was good to go into the bye week with a win. We just gonna build off of that, had some days to rest up and be ready for this weekend coming up," said QB Tyler Huntley.

There is still a large portion of this season remaining, but Miami knows they need to strike as often as possible.

“I mean, we always happy about winning. I think that’s the most positive thing any team could want. Obviously, the first few games didn’t start the way we wanted it to. You said it, we 3-3. It’s all about how you finish," said Tyreek Hill.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said he can see a difference in his team after that bye. And the Fins are looking to execute.

“We had it last week, obviously. You try to recover and you should be coming hot off a bye. So, hopefully we can keep that momentum going into this week and into Sunday," said Zach Sieler.

The Dolphins and Colts take the field Sunday starting at 1 p.m., as Miami looks for a chance to get this offense hot once again — and get back to playoff race.