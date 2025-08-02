MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Whenever Dolphins fans can watch their team practice, or I play it, it's a good day.

However, nobody can beat the excitement levels of the actual players as we're a week away from gameday.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Kendall Hyde attends Dolphins training camp

Dolphins eager for fresh start as gameday nears; sights set on Chicago Bears

It's been seven months since the Dolphins last played a game, and let's just say the fellas are ready to bounce back this season.

"I think I'm just ready to get back into football. We go through training camp, and we're going against each other, but that competitiveness of going up against somebody else and whooping up on the next team and not having to whoop up on your team all the time,” said second-year wide receiver Malik Washington.

"It's fun, bro, having those game day jitters, just everything that comes with game day. Even the team is just getting together and going against someone else for once," said fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle, who called last season, "a learning experience."

2024 marked the first time in his career that he failed to get 1,000 yards.

He's focused on bouncing back but also bringing back a winning culture in Miami Gardens.

"What's a thousand yards if it's not a winning season. I think it all goes back to team success. What's the point of a good season without going to the playoffs and making a run and things like that? I'm just focused on the little things," said Waddle.

One of the little things surrounding the Dolphins in the NFL is their lack of physicality. Well, the offensive lineman Patrick Paul has more than asserted his dominance throughout all training camp.

"It's just fun getting out in space and working on the timing of it, then once you're out there and the play goes, you're just trying to take anything out," said Paul.

The Dolphins' offense was pretty much set, Tua leading the way at quarterback, De’Von Achane at running back, and Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as the lead receivers. The lone question is who the third wide receiver will be.

"I think I have to go into it with the mindset that it's not wide open and the mindset that I own that number three spot. I need to continue to work at that every day and work at that every day," said Washington.

