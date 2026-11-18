MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The 1-8 Miami Dolphins are facing a major shakeup on defense after three top defensive tackles suffered season-ending injuries recently.

Head coach Jeff Hafley announced this week that defensive tackles Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips are done for the year after injuries on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

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Dolphins face defensive shakeup after 3 season-ending injuries

The bad news comes after veteran defensive tackle Zach Sieler suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9 against the Detroit Lions.

"Is it hard losing three guys to (injured reserve), all at the same position with the span of a couple days? Yeah, I mean for sure," Hafley said.

Despite the news, the coach was optimistic about their careers moving forward.

"I mean, those are two players who will be really missed. Obviously, top down with Zach not being here. But those guys, what they've shown us in this year, they got a very, very bright future. So I know this is hard for them right now and hard for our team. But those guys are good football players, and they're going to have really good careers in the NFL. So wishing them the best, and they'll be missed," Hafley said.

Hafley said other players will need to step up to fill the void.

"That's what we need to find this week in practice. Who are the next guys like (Jordan) Jefferson, right? Those are the guys that we're going to have to see, and we're going to have to get them ready to go," Hafley said.

The team will do that with extra meetings and walk-throughs.

"We'll continue to develop the new guys who come in," Hafley said.

It's another challenge for the Dolphins, who have already faced a season full of setbacks as they rebuild their roster.

"This year is full of adversity. I mean, we lose our quarterback. We lose one of the best running backs in the league. We got all these rookies. So what? Like, what are we going to do about it? We all have to be at our best. We can't sulk. We have to understand the situation and we got to work. When Sunday comes, the one thing I know about this team, they are going to go out there and they are going to compete," Hafley said.

Heading into another divisional matchup Sunday, the Dolphins will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills.

"We will give them everything we got," Hafley said.