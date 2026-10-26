Dolphins cornerback Julius 'Juju' Brents on injuries, mental toughness and chasing a healthy season in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins cornerback — known to friends and teammates as "Juju" — is in his fourth season in the NFL. Julius "Juju" Brents came to Miami in 2025, but his football journey began long before that.

WPTV’s Eleanor Sheahan sat down with Brents this week in Miami Gardens to talk about his path to the pros, the mental demands of playing cornerback and how he's approaching the challenge of staying healthy.

WATCH: Dolphins' Juju Brents talks injuries and ‘mental warfare’ of playing cornerback with WPTV's Eleanor Sheahan

Dolphins' Juju Brents talks injuries and ‘mental warfare’ of playing cornerback

Off the top, Brents mentioned how the nickname “Juju” stuck.

"Funny thing about that, my mom gave me that nickname as a kid. So when I tell people my first name is Julius, they'd be like, are you for real? Like, because everybody calls me Juju. It's been like that since I was a child," Brents said.

Brents said he has been playing football for a long time and he even remembers one of his first football drills.

"I got a vivid memory from when I was a kid. I remember they teach you how to tackle, right? They got like a, kind of like those little orange tall things, but it was red... Run up to that, they make you tackle and whatnot. I remember just running up to it and just kind of spear it. I'm supposed to be doing this, and it's like, I vividly remember that as a kid. So I still had that feeling when I come out here playing," Brents said.

Eleanor Sheahan

Now, roughly 20 years later, he's playing in the pros and thinking back to his 6-year-old self who is discovering the game for the first time.

"As a child, like I always told my mom, I think I want to be a football player and then it was like, no, I'm going to be a football player. Kind of build it to that," Brents said.

On the field, Brents is a cornerback. When asked about the position and what being a defender entails, Brents said it's a constant mental battle.

"It's like mental warfare for sure. You know, being a corner is not an easy task at hand. Sometimes you lose a rep, but you don't have time to really sorrow in that loss. Your losses are on the grand scheme, like, you give up a big explosive play like that's noticeable, right? Compared to other positions. So I don't care who's in front of me. Being a competitor, I try to win every single snap," Brents said.

Tackles are the forefront for defensive backs, but what is the secret to interceptions? Brents said it's all about preparation and watching film goes a long way.

"A lot of film study goes into it. Just intentionality for sure. You have to be big on the details and you got to be a little sad, you got to have some sadness to, you know, when those opportunities do come because it's not going to get a whole lot. But when they do come, you have to capitalize," Brents said.

Eleanor Sheahan

He said his in-game instincts are rooted in his work off the field. Brents credits his routine.

"Sure, you say naturally, and it can't be seen as natural, but at the end of the day, I like to say you just fall down to the level of your preparation," Brents said.

Injuries have shaped much of his career, including his recent years in the NFL.

"I know early on in my career was tough. Going through college, I didn't have a whole lot of injuries. Then I get to the league and it was just like, injury after injury, trying to balance it, figure it out. So I faced a lot of adversity, but honestly, I think it was just a blessing in disguise. Now I feel like I got a better understanding of my body," Brents said.

Throughout the conversation, Brents returned often to the mental side of the game — something he said he's had to grow into.

"I've had to grow in that space for sure. I'm not used to be one of the guys around thinking I'm so big and focusing on what everybody's saying and worried about it. Now I just let it be noise in the air, just having a clear focus, focusing on my path, my goals that I set out for myself, team goals, and just being focused on that," Brents said.

For Brents, a fully healthy season would mean everything.

"I can't really control everything, so I'm trying to do my best to control my controllables. But I know the work that I have put in, and now that I do have the opportunity, like, I'm doing everything in my power to make sure I stay out here. It will mean everything to me just to finish this year strong, hopefully get some wins, which I know are coming here soon. Just being healthy," Brents said.

Adding wins to the column and staying healthy are top of mind for Brents this season.