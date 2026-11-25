MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins were on the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday's battle against the New York Jets.

The rain forced the team indoors, but that didn't stop the Fins from bringing nonstop energy at practice.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Rain can't dampen Dolphins' energy as team preps for Jets

On the injury front, cornerback Juju Brents was out Wednesday, but everyone else was a full go.

Although the rain tore through South Florida on Thanksgiving Eve, the Dolphins laced up their cleats to prepare for the New York Jets.

"This is going to be a long season, and there is always going to be a Thanksgiving, there is always going to be a Thanksgiving, a Christmas, and other holidays, and you have to push through," head coach Jeff Hafley said.

Rain stormed through South Florida this week, but it didn't slow the grind for new quarterback Kyle McCord, who's learning the NFL game on the fly as he and the Fins welcome the Jets to Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday.

In Week 7, the Dolphins beat the Jets 28-25 at MetLife Stadium to earn their only win of the season.

"It's just another great opportunity to keep growing and keep rolling and keep getting better," McCord said.

With two starts under his belt, McCord credits rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas with helping ease him into a new role.

"There's a reason we try to get him the ball; he's a great player, but at the same time we're both young players in the league and continuing to grow," McCord said.

For Douglas, he's shown the most promise on offense, but like any rookie, he's had some growing pains, including drops.

So Wednesday afternoon, he worked with specialized glasses to help with vision, but number seven has his eyes set on Sunday's game against their division rival.

"I'm really excited and blessed with another opportunity to go out there and keep proving it," said Douglas.

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, we wanted to know what these guys have on their plates.

"I'm getting a little bit of everything, you know. I'm getting some Turkey, some ham, mac and cheese, some collard greens," offensive lineman Austin Jackson said.

"I hope I go home today and Ma Duke's got the kitchen good, man. I can't wait to get that first scoop of macaroni and greens," running back Ollie Gordon said.