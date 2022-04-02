DeVante Parker being traded to Patriots

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are trading away former first-round draft pick DeVante Parker.

According to the NFL Network, Miami is dealing Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection.

Parker was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

The former Louisville wide receiver has 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns in his NFL career, including his lone score against the Patriots as a rookie in the final game of the 2015 season.

He'll now face his former team twice per season by joining the AFC East Division rivals.

Miami recently acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.