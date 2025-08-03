MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — At training camp this week, there's been so much to be proud of.

Jaylen Waddle looks to be inching closer to the wide receiver role, and Willie Gay Jr. is still the man.

However, there have been several injuries in the past few days, as the Fins prepare for a showdown with the Bears.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV's Kendall Hyde attends Day 10 of training camp

Day 10 of Dolphins training camp came with highs, lows and injuries

Including Alec Ingold going into concussion protocol.

However, moments before practice, head coach Mike McDaniels had a message. "You might have a signing here shortly."

That signing was offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

With the signing of the big fella, the Dolphins had to waive quarterback Brett Gabbert, who was signed just two days ago.

Even with the additions and subtractions, the Dolphins came out ready to play.

Arguably, one of the most constant and dominant forces on the camp has been linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

"I feel like I'm doing pretty well with batting balls down. You know a couple of them dropped, but it's okay, you know, in the game they're going to be picks if I get opportunities," said Gay Jr.

The newly acquired two-time Super Bowl champ looks to bring his winning ways to Miami Gardens this season and rebound after a less-than-ideal 2024.

He believes step one is getting that orange practice jersey given to the standouts of practice.

"If they give me the orange jersey, practice is going to be lit. I don't know, man, I'm just out there doing my job. I'm not worried about it, coach goes out there and finds who makes the play of the day, I guess," said Gay Jr.

While he’s is making plays daily, there's a familiar face in offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, who was out most of camp due to a lower leg injury.

"It feels amazing to be back at practice and be able to play football again. Just getting back in with the boys, glad to be back," said Brewer.

In his first snap to Tua, Brewer sailed the snap over the QB's head but assures us things will be good come day.

"It was just a little disconnection. I was just getting back into it, and I got a little jitters. I was ready to get out of there. That's all it was," said Brewer.

While Brewer was shaking off his jitters, second-year cornerback Storm Duck continued to impress.

He received a shoutout from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as one of the toughest matchups thus far in camp.

"For all the corners in the room and DBs, it's important for us to get reroutes. Working with those guys, I think that helps us out a lot more than the guys we'll be going against," said Duck.

As for who they'll be going against next, that's the Chicago Bears next Sunday at Soldier Field.

