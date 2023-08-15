Watch Now
Dalvin Cook chooses Jets over Dolphins

Pro Bowl running back, Miami native to face hometown team at Hard Rock Stadium in December
Dalvin Cook watches New York Jets practice, July 28, 2023
Seth Wenig/AP
Running back Dalvin Cook watches a New York Jets practice session at the team's training facility Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J.
Dalvin Cook watches New York Jets practice, July 28, 2023
Posted at 9:53 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 21:54:46-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dalvin Cook will be playing at Hard Rock Stadium this season. It just won't be for the Miami Dolphins.

The Miami native and Pro Bowl running back has signed a contract with the New York Jets, the NFL Network reported Monday.

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June and has spent the past few months weighing his options.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook smiles as he leaves field at Hard Rock Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook smiles as he leaves the field at Hard Rock Stadium after a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct.16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

As previously reported, the Dolphins showed interest in Cook, who called Miami a "perfect fit." But he was also being coveted by their AFC East Division rivals, who scored quarterback Aaron Rodgers in an offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers.

Cook's flirtation with the Dolphins seemed to cool after a July 28 visit with the Jets.

The former Florida State star said earlier that same day that the odds were "pretty high" he'd sign with the Jets.

Cook has rushed for at least 1,000 yards each of the past four seasons and has been to four straight Pro Bowls. A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Cook ran for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns in six seasons with the Vikings. He is the NFL's fourth-leading rusher since entering the league.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook at Miami Dolphins, Oct. 16, 2022
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during the second half Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cook's 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of last season's game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium propelled the Vikings to a 23-16 victory.

The Dolphins will host Cook and the Jets on Dec. 17. Cook is 5-0 all-time at Hard Rock Stadium, including his time with the Seminoles against rival Miami.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
