Dalvin Cook has offer from 'perfect fit' Dolphins

Former FSU running back, Miami native recently released by Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook smiles as he leaves field at Hard Rock Stadium, Oct. 16, 2022
Alex Menendez/AP
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook smiles as he leaves the field at Hard Rock Stadium after a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct.16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 11:27 PM, Jun 28, 2023
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams to have made an offer to sign free agent running back Dalvin Cook, who has called his hometown team "a perfect fit," according to reports.

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month in a cost-cutting move.

According to the Miami Herald, citing a source, the Miami native is weighing his options.

But the Dolphins are considered the frontrunner for the services of the former Miami Central Senior High School and Florida State star.

In a radio interview last week, Cook hinted at his mutual interest in returning to Miami.

"Like you said, as a running back, you look for a certain scheme and I know the scheme that I'm good in, and that's outside zone, and that's what the Miami Dolphins run," Cook said. "So, it's like, you know, it'd be a perfect fit, and the roster, like you said, speaks for itself."

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook at Miami Dolphins, Oct. 16, 2022
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins during the second half Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cook has rushed for at least 1,000 yards each of the past four seasons and been to four straight Pro Bowls. A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Cook ran for 5,993 yards and 47 touchdowns in six seasons with the Vikings. He is the NFL's fourth-leading rusher since entering the league.

Cook's 53-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of last season's game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium propelled the Vikings to a 23-16 victory.

Raheem Mostert led the Dolphins' backfield rotation in 2022. He is one of six tailbacks currently on the roster.

