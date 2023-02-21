Watch Now
Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill joins Dolphins coaching staff

Hill played for Dolphins from 2006-08, spent season as assistant defensive backs coach
Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill at practice, June 7, 2022
Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill catches a ball during practice Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Costa Mesa, Calif.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill is joining the Miami Dolphins coaching staff.

New Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio announced the hire Monday during his introductory news conference.

"First and foremost, Renaldo is a good coach," Fangio told reporters. "He's really a talented coach that's got a bright future in the NFL."

Hill spent 10 seasons in the NFL and played for the Dolphins from 2006-08. He was also an assistant defensive backs coach for the Dolphins in 2018.

The hire reunites Hill with Fangio, who hired him to coach defensive backs when Fangio was head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Hill left to become the Chargers' defensive coordinator in 2021.

"He worked with us for two years in Denver," Fangio said. "So his familiarity with me and the system and what we do was important to me. But regardless of that, just his ability to be a great coach is what attracted me to him."

Fangio didn't say how he convinced Hill to leave Los Angeles – "I'll let him answer that for you at some point," he said – but he'll reportedly coach defensive backs while also serving as pass game coordinator.

