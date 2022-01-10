Watch
Dolphins top Patriots 33-24 to sweep New England for first time since 2000

Jaylen Waddle sets NFL record for receptions in rookie season
Lynne Sladky/AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle runs with the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 20:38:17-05

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and the Miami Dolphins finished their season by defeating the playoff-bound New England Patriots 33-24 on Sunday.

Xavien Howard returned an interception for a touchdown and Johnson had a touchdown run for Miami (9-8).

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard runs for TD after interception vs. New England Patriots, Jan. 9, 2022
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard runs to score a touchdown after intercepting a New England Patriots pass during the first half Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Brandon Bolden two touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — for the Patriots (10-7), who are headed to the playoffs as a wild card.

Miami became only the second team to win both of its AFC East Division meetings against New England in the past 21 years. Buffalo did it in 2020; before that, Miami and the New York Jets both did it in 2000.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)