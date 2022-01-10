Dolphins top Patriots 33-24 to sweep New England for first time since 2000

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and the Miami Dolphins finished their season by defeating the playoff-bound New England Patriots 33-24 on Sunday.

Xavien Howard returned an interception for a touchdown and Johnson had a touchdown run for Miami (9-8).

Willfredo Lee/AP Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard runs to score a touchdown after intercepting a New England Patriots pass during the first half Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Brandon Bolden two touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — for the Patriots (10-7), who are headed to the playoffs as a wild card.

Miami became only the second team to win both of its AFC East Division meetings against New England in the past 21 years. Buffalo did it in 2020; before that, Miami and the New York Jets both did it in 2000.