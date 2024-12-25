Bradley Chubb officially ruled out for the Dolphins season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — With two games left in the 2024 season, the Miami Dolphins are looking to close it out strong.

However, it won't be with the help of their two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

Chubb had been practicing for weeks, but head coach Mike McDaniel said Chubb is just not ready.

McDaniel said no when asked if Miami's long shot at making the playoffs factored into the decision.

Chubb is regarded as one of the fiercest linemen in the NFL when healthy.

In his 23 games with the Dolphins, Chubb has recorded 13.5 sacks, according to Pro Football Reference.

Those totals are among the best on the team; however, several injuries have hampered Chubb during his career, including last year's season-ending knee injury.

"He's gone after the whole process so that he can be Bradley Chubb for this football team. He knows what that looks like. He's been very patient in the process, very open-minded, and had growth as the process went,” said McDaniel, who fully expects Chubb to be ready for next season.

While the two-time Pro Bowler is out, he's not the only person sidelined.

The Dolphins say cornerback Kendall Fuller will not play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Fuller sustained a knee injury against the 49ers last week, although it’s expected to be nothing too serious.

The team did get some good news, as Jordyn Brooks announced he’s "feeling good" after last week’s knee and quadriceps injury.

Brooks' status is now trending towards being available for Sunday's game, and he says he's ready to finish the season strong with the team.

"I'm doing good. It was nothing serious. Going through some adversity early in the season as a team, that can always be difficult. During the course of the season, it's been a great experience playing with some of the guys I get to play with," said Brooks.