Bradley Chubb agrees to 5-year, $110 million contract extension with Dolphins

Deal would keep Pro Bowl linebacker in Miami through 2027, bring total value of contract to just under $119 million
Posted at 10:50 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 10:58:09-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Just days after being traded to Miami, linebacker Bradley Chubb has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Dolphins for another five years.

NFL.com reported Thursday that the team and Chubb have agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension.

The Denver Broncos traded Chubb to Miami on Tuesday in exchange for the Dolphins' 2023 first-round draft pick that Miami acquired from the San Francisco 49ers last year. The Dolphins also sent running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Denver for a 2025 fifth-round selection.

Chubb, 26, was in the final year of his rookie contract.

His new deal includes $63.2 million in guaranteed money and a maximum value of $111.25 million with incentives, according to NFL.com.

Including his remaining rookie salary, Chubb is tied to the Dolphins through 2027 with a total salary near $119 million.

The 2020 Pro Bowl player has 5.5 sacks through eight games this season.

