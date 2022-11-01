Dolphins deal away 2023 first-round draft pick for linebacker Bradley Chubb

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins have traded away next year's first-round draft pick in exchange for Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Miami announced Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

In addition to the 2023 first-round pick, the Broncos will receive a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. Miami will also get a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Emilee Chinn/AP Miami Dolphins running back Chase Edmonds (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during a "Thursday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati.

The 2023 first-round pick is the one the Dolphins acquired from San Francisco so the 49ers could move up to draft quarterback Trey Lance in 2021.

That leaves Miami without a first-round draft pick in 2023. The Dolphins lost their own first-round pick in the Tom Brady tampering situation earlier this year.

Chubb has started all 49 NFL games in which he's played, recording 170 career tackles (107 solo), 26 sacks, one interception, six forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection has 5.5 sacks through eight games this season.

Edmonds started two games for Miami this season, totaling 42 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 10 balls for 96 yards and a touchdown.