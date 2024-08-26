As NFL roster cut deadline approaches, Miami Dolphins veterans call it 'worst time of the year'

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — During Monday's practice, the Miami Dolphins blasted Eminem's "Lose Yourself" through the speakers while they practiced, perhaps one way of seemingly telling players to stay focused.

"It's obviously a tough day," defensive tackle Zach Sieler said. "It's the worst time of year in football. Everyone knows it."

"It's devastating because your hopes and dreams are in front of you, and then you get that phone call," running back Raheem Mostert said. "It just seems like it's a lasting memory."

WPTV Defensive tackle Zach Sieler speaks at a news conference held Aug. 26, 2024.

Mostert knows the stress of what players are going through right now, having been cut several times in his NFL career, including once on his now-wife's bridal shower day.

"The one thing that I was truly blessed about is that I didn't burn bridges," Mostert said. "That was the case for me when I went from Philly, and then Chip Kelly was in San Francisco the following year. Guess what? I made a mark in San Francisco."

By Tuesday at 4 p.m., the Dolphins and every NFL team must reduce their roster from 90 to 53 players. For head coach Mike McDaniel, it's a tough decision that must be made.

WPTV Running back Raheem Mostert offers advice to NFL players who may be cut in the next few days.

He noted that guard Isaiah Wynn and linebackers Cam Goode and Bradley Chubb will start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

McDaniel was asked about the status of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has not practiced at all during training camp, missing all three preseason games.

"TBD, more information to acquire," McDaniel said.

WPTV Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shares his thoughts on the availability of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The head coach said Beckham will only play once he can practice.

As for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, he's looking to make an on-the-field connection with OBJ.

"Off the field, I've been able to hang out with him a good amount of times: cool dude, 100%," Tagovailoa said. "Does our relationship translate on the field? I couldn't tell you because I don't have any reps with him. That's just the honest truth."