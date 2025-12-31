Achane powers ground game as Dolphins face New England in frigid Foxborough

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It's the final week of the regular season, and the Miami Dolphins have one of the toughest matchups of week 18 as they take on the New England Patriots in frigid Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"You just have to play good football in three phases, and as a team, what does that look like. You continually do the next best thing," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said.

WATCH BELOW: Dolphins seek win in frigid Foxborough against Patriots

Dolphins seek win in frigid Foxborough against Patriots

The team's biggest strength this season has been an improved offensive line and handing the ball off to Pro Bowl running back De'Von Achane.

"It's no surprise there, I mean, have you seen him play? It makes sense, right? He's been having an unbelievable year. He's one of the best, if not the best, running back this year," second-year offensive tackle Patrick Paul said.

After wide receiver Tyreek Hill was injured earlier this season, the Fins have transitioned from an air-it-out offense to a ground-and-pound attack, allowing Achane to thrive. He's rushed for 1,300 yards on the season, received his first Pro Bowl nod and won the Dolphins MVP award.

"I want every season to be better than last, no matter what, it's got to be something a little better than what last year was," said Achane.

The Patriots will look for ways to limit Achane's speed in the open field and explosive runs. He said it's flattering, but he's ready for the challenge.

"Every team we go up against, they scout us as we scout them. Everybody knows we're going to run the ball. We just have to beat the man in front of us. So as long as we beat the man in front of us, so as long as we win our one-on-one match-up, it doesn't matter what the team knows we're doing," Achane said.

New England is still in contention for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. If the Denver Broncos lose or tie and the Patriots beat the Dolphins, New England gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage.

Dolphins rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers will seek his first road win since taking over for the slumping Tua Tagovailoa. New England defeated Miami earlier this year, 33-27, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Meanwhile, McDaniel's future in Miami hangs in the balance after a second-straight season of missing the playoffs.