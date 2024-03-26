Dolphins have made offer to Odell Beckham Jr., Mike McDaniel says

ORLANDO, Fla. — Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday the team has made an offer to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players like Odell, who's had a phenomenal career and still has really good football in front of him and has options," McDaniel told reporters during the NFL's league meetings in Orlando. "I think those conversations will be ongoing. We'll see where they go."

The Dolphins are looking to sign a No. 3 receiver to complement Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Beckham, 31, is a former first-round draft pick and three-time Pro Bowl receiver. He was the NFL's offensive rookie of the year in 2014 with the New York Giants.

Julio Cortez/AP New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates after making a touchdown catch against the Washington Redskins during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.

After five seasons with the Giants, Beckham signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019. He was released in November 2021 after his father berated the team on social media over the way his son was being used in the Browns offense.

Beckham then finished out the season with the Los Angeles Rams, helping them win Super Bowl LVI, and sat out the 2022 season. He spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Although Beckham has amassed 7,932 yards and 59 touchdowns, the NFL veteran hasn't had double-digit touchdown catches since 2016.

"I don't live in the world of crystal balling and I do stay in my lane as a coach," McDaniel said. "I'm definitely ready to coach him if we can come to an agreement, and I think both sides are trying to work towards that. We'll see what happens."