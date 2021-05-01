Dolphins select Oregon safety Jevon Holland, Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg in second round

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins continued to bolster their roster Friday night on the second day of the NFL Draft, selecting Oregon safety Jevon Holland and Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg among the first 42 overall picks.

Second Round

Holland was the fourth player of the evening to have his name called, going to Miami with the No. 36 overall pick.

The Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist opted out of the 2020 season, but he made the most of his two playing seasons with the Ducks.

Holland led the team in interceptions and was one of only four Football Bowl Subdivision players to record four or more picks in both 2018 and 2019.

Robert Franklin/AP Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg participates in Notre Dame's Pro Day workout Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in South Bend, Ind.

The Dolphins, who entered the night holding the 50th pick, traded up with the New York Giants to snag Eichenberg at No. 42.

Miami gave up the second of its two second-round picks, plus a 2022 third-round pick, to select the 2020 Jacobs Blocking Award winner.

Eichenberg started 38 games at left tackle for the Fighting Irish over the past three seasons. His on-field performance in 2020 was enough to earn him All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors -- a rare feat for a Notre Dame player, considering the Irish only spent one season as a conference member.