Current, former NFL players aren't happy Jaguars signed Tim Tebow

Social media becomes sounding board for players upset Colin Kaepernick hasn't gotten second chance
Phil Sandlin/AP
Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shares a laugh with coach Urban Meyer during the fourth quarter of a game against Kentucky, Oct. 25, 2008, in Gainesville, Fla.
Posted at 8:15 PM, May 20, 2021
The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to a contract to play tight end.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Current and former NFL players took to social media to let the masses know that they aren't pleased that a guy who hasn't played in the NFL in nine years and is playing a different position than he did at the University of Florida.

Some players were displeased that the former Heisman Trophy winner, who hasn't played in the league since 2012, got signed over former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has yet to receive a second chance on the gridiron.

RELATED: 5 memorable Tim Tebow moments with Florida Gators | Urban Meyer buys house on same street as Tim Tebow

Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016.

Tebow, 33, will reunite with former Gators coach Urban Meyer.

