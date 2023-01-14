Chargers, Jaguars return to playoffs with Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars are back in the playoffs.

The Chargers are returning for the first time since 2018. The Jaguars last made the postseason in 2017.

Both teams advanced thanks to stellar quarterback play.

Los Angeles' Justin Herbert finished second in the league in completions (477) and yards passing (4,739). His first win as an NFL starter came against the Jaguars in 2020.

At 23, Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence is the youngest quarterback in the postseason. He set a franchise record for completions (602). He also has five turnovers in his last four games.

This game is a rematch from Week 3, which Jacksonville won 38-10.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (10-7) at JACKSONVILLE (9-8)

Saturday, 8 p.m., WPTV

SERIES RECORD: Chargers lead 9-4.

LAST MEETING: Jaguars beat Chargers 38-10 on Sept. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles.

LAST WEEK: Chargers lost at Broncos 31-28; Jaguars beat Titans 20-16.

CHARGERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (30), PASS (3), SCORING (13).

CHARGERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (20), RUSH (28), PASS (7), SCORING (T21).

JAGUARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (9), RUSH (14), PASS (10), SCORING (10).

JAGUARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (12), PASS (28), SCORING (12).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Chargers plus-5; Jaguars plus-5.

