NFL playoffs has nostalgic Florida feel

There will be plenty of eyes on the NFL playoffs throughout the Sunshine State.

That's because, for the first time since the 1999 season, all three Florida teams have made the NFL's postseason.

It was a different time then. The Jacksonville Jaguars were a young expansion franchise that found early success, making the playoffs for the fourth straight season under future Super Bowl champion Tom Coughlin.

Scott Audette/AP Photo Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell gets set to pass against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday Nov. 21, 1999, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Miami Dolphins were the established team in the Sunshine State, but time was ticking away on their Super Bowl aspirations. Don Shula, who had led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in NFL history, was four years into his retirement and another Miami legend was nearing the end of his profession.

Chuck Burton/AP Photo Jacksonville fans bid adieu to Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, seen passing in the second quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game against the Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2000, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were just a few years removed from their orange "creamsicle" uniforms, they had been mired in decades of futility before turning the corner under head coach Tony Dungy. It wouldn't be long before they'd win their first of two Super Bowls, but not before some offensive woes and heartbreak in the playoffs.

Chris O'Meara/AP Photo New Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy glares at the scoreboard after the Green Bay Packers scored another touchdown during their game Sunday, Sept. 1, 1996 in Tampa, Fla. The Packers beat the Buccaneers 34-3.

Here's a look back at how the Jaguars, Dolphins and Buccaneers got there more than two decades ago and how an all-Florida Super Bowl in Atlanta came up just short.

Jacksonville Jaguars

1999 Record: 14-2

Coach: Tom Coughlin

Notable Players: QB Mark Brunell; RB Fred Taylor; WRs Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell

How They Clinched: AFC Central Division champion

How They Fared: The Jaguars, by virtue of finishing the regular season with the best record in the NFL, earned a first-round bye and then manhandled Miami in the divisional round to play in the AFC Championship game for the second time in four seasons.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor beats a Miami Dolphins defender on his way to a 90-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of their AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2000, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

However, the Jaguars blew a 14-10 halftime lead at home and lost to the Tennessee Titans 33-14, becoming the first team in NFL history to lose its only games to a single opponent.

Miami Dolphins

1999 Record: 9-7

Coach: Jimmy Johnson

Notable Players: QB Dan Marino, LB Zach Thomas, DE Jason Taylor

How They Clinched: sixth and final AFC wild-card spot despite finishing third in AFC East Division

How They Fared: The Dolphins got off to a 7-1 start but struggled in the second half of the season.

Veteran quarterback Dan Marino missed five games with an injury but returned in time to help Miami edge out Kansas City for the AFC's last wild-card spot.

The Dolphins then upset the Seattle Seahawks 20-17 before their humiliating defeat at Jacksonville in the divisional round.

Matt Wallis/AP Photo Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino looks for a receiver downfield against the Seattle Seahawks in their AFC wild-card playoff game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2000, in Seattle. Marino, who was 17-of-30 for 196 yards and one touchdown pass, led the Dolphins to a 20-17 win.

The 62-7 rout was the most-lopsided playoff loss of the Super Bowl era and marked the end of Marino's 17-year career.

Scott Audette/AP Photo Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino watches from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2000, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 62-7.

It was also the final game for head coach Jimmy Johnson.

Amy E. Conn/AP Photo Miami Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson waves goodbye at a news conference Sunday, Jan. 16, 2000, at the team's training camp in Davie, Fla. Johnson resigned one day after the worst loss in franchise history and was replaced by Dave Wannstedt. (AP Photo/Amy E. Conn)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1999 Record: 11-5

Coach: Tony Dungy

Notable Players: QB Shaun King, RB Warrick Dunn, LB Derrick Brooks, DT Warren Sapp

Clinched: NFC Central Division Champions

How They Fared: Rookie quarterback Shaun King replaced an injured and struggling Trent Dilfer late in the season, helping the Buccaneers to win eight of their final nine games and clinch the NFC Central Division title.

Ted S. Warren/AP Photo Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2000, at Soldier Field in Chicago. King led the Buccaneers to a 20-6 victory, clinching the NFC Central Division title.

Led by Tampa Bay's stingy defense, the Buccaneers held off the Washington Redskins 14-13 in the divisional round and led 6-5 in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game until the St. Louis Rams scored the first and only touchdown of the game with 4:44 left to play.

Morry Gash/AP Photo Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Floyd Young celebrates after tackling Washington Redskins quarterback Brad Johnson on a botched field goal attempt in the final seconds of their NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2000, in Tampa. Tampa Bay won 14-13.

The Rams failed to convert the 2-point try, but Tampa Bay's offense fell flat in the waning minutes — as it had most of the season — and the Buccaneers fell short of a Super Bowl in an 11-6 loss.

Morry Gash/AP Photo St. Louis Rams cornerback Taje Allen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Bert Emanuel go up for the final pass in the end zone during the NFC Championship game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2000, in St. Louis. The Rams won 11-6.

