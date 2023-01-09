NFL playoffs has nostalgic Florida feel

There will be plenty of eyes on the NFL playoffs throughout the Sunshine State.
That's because, for the first time since the 1999 season, all three Florida teams have made the NFL's postseason.
It was a different time then. The Jacksonville Jaguars were a young expansion franchise that found early success, making the playoffs for the fourth straight season under future Super Bowl champion Tom Coughlin.
The Miami Dolphins were the established team in the Sunshine State, but time was ticking away on their Super Bowl aspirations. Don Shula, who had led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in NFL history, was four years into his retirement and another Miami legend was nearing the end of his profession.
As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were just a few years removed from their orange "creamsicle" uniforms, they had been mired in decades of futility before turning the corner under head coach Tony Dungy. It wouldn't be long before they'd win their first of two Super Bowls, but not before some offensive woes and heartbreak in the playoffs.
Here's a look back at how the Jaguars, Dolphins and Buccaneers got there more than two decades ago and how an all-Florida Super Bowl in Atlanta came up just short.
Jacksonville Jaguars
1999 Record: 14-2
Coach: Tom Coughlin
Notable Players: QB Mark Brunell; RB Fred Taylor; WRs Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell
How They Clinched: AFC Central Division champion
How They Fared: The Jaguars, by virtue of finishing the regular season with the best record in the NFL, earned a first-round bye and then manhandled Miami in the divisional round to play in the AFC Championship game for the second time in four seasons.
However, the Jaguars blew a 14-10 halftime lead at home and lost to the Tennessee Titans 33-14, becoming the first team in NFL history to lose its only games to a single opponent.
Miami Dolphins
1999 Record: 9-7
Coach: Jimmy Johnson
Notable Players: QB Dan Marino, LB Zach Thomas, DE Jason Taylor
How They Clinched: sixth and final AFC wild-card spot despite finishing third in AFC East Division
How They Fared: The Dolphins got off to a 7-1 start but struggled in the second half of the season.
Veteran quarterback Dan Marino missed five games with an injury but returned in time to help Miami edge out Kansas City for the AFC's last wild-card spot.
The Dolphins then upset the Seattle Seahawks 20-17 before their humiliating defeat at Jacksonville in the divisional round.
The 62-7 rout was the most-lopsided playoff loss of the Super Bowl era and marked the end of Marino's 17-year career.
It was also the final game for head coach Jimmy Johnson.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1999 Record: 11-5
Coach: Tony Dungy
Notable Players: QB Shaun King, RB Warrick Dunn, LB Derrick Brooks, DT Warren Sapp
Clinched: NFC Central Division Champions
How They Fared: Rookie quarterback Shaun King replaced an injured and struggling Trent Dilfer late in the season, helping the Buccaneers to win eight of their final nine games and clinch the NFC Central Division title.
Led by Tampa Bay's stingy defense, the Buccaneers held off the Washington Redskins 14-13 in the divisional round and led 6-5 in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game until the St. Louis Rams scored the first and only touchdown of the game with 4:44 left to play.
The Rams failed to convert the 2-point try, but Tampa Bay's offense fell flat in the waning minutes — as it had most of the season — and the Buccaneers fell short of a Super Bowl in an 11-6 loss.
