Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski retires for second time

TAMPA, Fla. — Rob Gronkowski is retiring for the second time.

The 32-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end announced his retirement Tuesday via social media.

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season with the New England Patriots, but he decided to give it another go with quarterback Tom Brady, who coaxed him out of retirement in 2020 to play for the Buccaneers.

Brady and Gronkowski were teammates in New England from 2010-18, winning three Super Bowls together.

They won another Super Bowl in their first season in Tampa, culminating with a dominating 31-9 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on their home turf at Raymond James Stadium.

Ashley Landis/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

Brady announced his retirement in February before deciding to return for a third season with the Buccaneers 40 days later.

It was widely speculated that Gronkowski might join Brady in retirement, but upon Brady's return, there was hope among fans that Gronkowski might stick around.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski: A Time to Remember

Season Record Division Playoffs 2010 14-2 AFC East Champions Lost to Jets in divisional playoffs 2011 13-3 AFC East Champions Lost to Giants in Super Bowl XLVI 2012 12-4 AFC East Champions Lost to Ravens in AFC Championship 2013 12-4 AFC East Champions Lost to Broncos in AFC Championship 2014 12-4 AFC East Champions Super Bowl XLIX Champions 2015 12-4 AFC East Champions Lost to Broncos in AFC Championship 2016 14-2 AFC East Champions Super Bowl LI Champions 2017 13-3 AFC East Champions Lost to Eagles in Super Bowl LII 2018 11-5 AFC East Champions Super Bowl LIII Champions 2020 11-5 NFC Wild Card Super Bowl LV Champions 2021 13-4 NFC South Champions Lost to Rams in divisional playoffs

Instead, Gronkowski will now be going back into his "retirement home," saying he is "walking away from football again with my head held high, knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field."

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well," he wrote. "From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all."

Gronkowski leaves the game with the most career touchdowns by a tight end in postseason history (15). He also has the most 100-yard games by a tight end and the most total touchdowns in a single season by a tight end (18 in 2011) in NFL history.