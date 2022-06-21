Watch
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski retires for second time

32-year-old reunited with Tom Brady in 2020 to win Super Bowl in Tampa
Alex Menendez/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski warms up during an NFL divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. It would be his final game with the Buccaneers.
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jun 21, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Rob Gronkowski is retiring for the second time.

The 32-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end announced his retirement Tuesday via social media.

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season with the New England Patriots, but he decided to give it another go with quarterback Tom Brady, who coaxed him out of retirement in 2020 to play for the Buccaneers.

Brady and Gronkowski were teammates in New England from 2010-18, winning three Super Bowls together.

They won another Super Bowl in their first season in Tampa, culminating with a dominating 31-9 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on their home turf at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrate after winning Super Bowl LV
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

Brady announced his retirement in February before deciding to return for a third season with the Buccaneers 40 days later.

It was widely speculated that Gronkowski might join Brady in retirement, but upon Brady's return, there was hope among fans that Gronkowski might stick around.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski: A Time to Remember

SeasonRecordDivisionPlayoffs
201014-2AFC East ChampionsLost to Jets in divisional playoffs
201113-3AFC East ChampionsLost to Giants in Super Bowl XLVI
201212-4AFC East ChampionsLost to Ravens in AFC Championship
201312-4AFC East ChampionsLost to Broncos in AFC Championship
201412-4AFC East ChampionsSuper Bowl XLIX Champions
201512-4AFC East ChampionsLost to Broncos in AFC Championship
201614-2AFC East ChampionsSuper Bowl LI Champions
201713-3AFC East ChampionsLost to Eagles in Super Bowl LII
201811-5AFC East ChampionsSuper Bowl LIII Champions
202011-5NFC Wild CardSuper Bowl LV Champions
202113-4NFC South ChampionsLost to Rams in divisional playoffs

Instead, Gronkowski will now be going back into his "retirement home," saying he is "walking away from football again with my head held high, knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field."

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well," he wrote. "From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all."

Gronkowski leaves the game with the most career touchdowns by a tight end in postseason history (15). He also has the most 100-yard games by a tight end and the most total touchdowns in a single season by a tight end (18 in 2011) in NFL history.

