Boy tackled by security guard after running onto field during Buccaneers game

Police say boy issued citation, given notice to appear in court
Posted at 10:57 AM, Oct 10, 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of Tampa Bay's game against Atlanta on Sunday.

A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile. The officer said the mother has several children and was confused about which one jumped onto the field.

Tampa Police Department spokesman Eddy Durkin said the boy was issued a civil citation and given a notice to appear in court.

The incident occurred while the Buccaneers were lining up for an extra point after Leonard Fournette's 1-yard touchdown run gave them a 6-0 lead.

Last Monday night, a protester waving a device emitting pink smoke ran onto the field during the San Francisco 49ers' home game against Los Angeles and was flattened by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The protester filed a police report after being subdued by Wagner.

