Belle Glade native Kelvin Benjamin signs with New York Giants

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former Florida State star and Belle Glade native Kelvin Benjamin is attempting to make his NFL comeback.

The New York Giants announced Sunday that they've signed the former first-round draft pick.

Benjamin, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, attended the team's rookie minicamp over the weekend on a tryout basis.

He worked primarily as a tight end at the tryout.

Giants head coach Joe Judge said of Benjamin that he doesn't want to "pin him down to any one position at this point."

Benjamin, who caught the game-winning touchdown against Auburn to help the Seminoles win a national championship in 2013, was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 28th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2017 and released in December 2018, only to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs two days later.

Doug Benc/AP Florida State wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin makes the game-winning touchdown catch over Auburn University cornerback Chris Davis in the 2014 BCS National Championship game Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, in Pasadena, Calif. Florida State defeated Auburn 34-31.

But Benjamin made just two catches in Kansas City's final three regular-season games and didn't play in the postseason.

The 30-year-old has 209 career receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Current Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was Carolina's general manager when Benjamin was drafted.