Al Michaels to stick with NBC in emeritus role

Veteran sportscaster, 77, will continue to call Thursday night games for Prime Video while contributing to NFL playoffs for NBC
Al Michaels has been calling NFL games for NBC since 2006.
Posted at 10:53 PM, May 25, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Al Michaels isn't finished with NBC just yet.

The veteran sportscaster was named to an emeritus role with NBC Sports and will contribute to the network's "high-profile properties," including the NFL playoffs and the Olympics, NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua announced Tuesday.

Michaels was thought to be through with NBC after leaving for Amazon to become play-by-play announcer for the new "Thursday Night Football" package on Prime Video.

"I'm looking forward to continuing my longtime NBC relationship while also launching the 'Thursday Night Football' package on Amazon this fall," Michaels said in a statement.

Michaels has been with NBC since 2006, when the network took over the rights to "Sunday Night Football" from ESPN.

The 77-year-old called his 11th Super Bowl in February, tying him with the late CBS and Fox sportscaster Pat Summerall for the most play-by-play assignments in the game's 56-year history.

