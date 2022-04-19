Mike Tirico to replace Al Michaels, join Cris Collinsworth for 'Sunday Night Football' games

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mike Tirico is moving into the booth for "Sunday Night Football."

NBC Sports announced Tuesday that the veteran sportscaster will join Cris Collinsworth as play-by-play announcer, replacing Al Michaels, who had been calling "Sunday Night Football" games since 2006.

Michaels left for Amazon in the offseason to become play-by-play announcer for the new "Thursday Night Football" package on Prime Video.

Melissa Stark also takes over for Michelle Tafoya on the sidelines beginning this season.

Jeff Lewis/AP NFL Network's Melissa Stark speaks on set after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 in a game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.

Collinsworth will continue as color commentator for "Sunday Night Football" games, as he has since 2009.

Tirico and Collinsworth have teamed to call 21 NFL games (19 regular season and two preseason) since Tirico joined NBC Sports in 2016. He has also served as studio host of NBC's "Football Night in America" since 2016.

Stark, who has been with NFL Network since 2011, is the newest addition to the NBC Sports team. She previously served as sideline reporter for "Monday Night Football" on ABC from 2000-02.

The trio will make their debut Aug. 4 for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders. Their first regular-season game will be Sept. 8.