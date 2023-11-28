Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Fred Taylor, Vince Wilfork once again semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin and ex-running back Fred Taylor are among the modern-era semifinalists for next year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Boldin and Taylor join receiver Devin Hester and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork as Palm Beach County natives being considered for the class of 2024.

All four were semifinalists in each of the last two years.

Boldin was a star receiver who spent 14 seasons in the NFL.

AP Photo/Paul Connors Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin sprints for a touchdown as Minnesota Vikings safety Tyrell Johnson falls down during the first half Sunday, Dec. 6, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz.

A quarterback at Pahokee High School, Boldin moved to wide receiver at Florida State and became a second-round draft pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2003. The three-time Pro Bowl player was named the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2015 and helped the Baltimore Ravens win a Super Bowl to cap the 2012 season.

Hester, who was born and raised in Riviera Beach, spent 11 seasons in the NFL.

Jim Mone/AP Chicago Bears kick returner Devin Hester looks for running room during a game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013, in Minneapolis.

A standout all-purpose player at Suncoast Community High School, Hester starred at the University of Miami before becoming a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2006. The four-time Pro Bowl player holds the NFL record for most all-time combined punt and kickoff return for touchdowns.

Born and raised in Pahokee, Taylor starred at Glades Central Community High School and then at the University of Florida.

Drafted by the Jaguars with the ninth overall pick in 1998, Taylor holds 42 franchise records, including career rushing yards (11,271) and total touchdowns in a season (18 in 1998). He spent 11 of his 13 NFL seasons in Jacksonville before retiring.

Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor beats a Miami Dolphins defender on his way to a 90-yard touchdown run during the first quarter of their AFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2000, at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

Taylor is a five-time semifinalist vying to become just the second player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Jaguars. Tony Boselli, who was inducted in 2022, is the first and only Jacksonville player in the Hall.

Wilfork, who was born in Boynton Beach and attended Santaluces Community High School, was a defensive tackle who spent 13 seasons in the NFL.

Steven Senne/AP New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork display a jersey during a news conference at Gillette Stadium, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass., where Wilfork announced his retirement from the NFL.

The two-time Super Bowl champion played college football at Miami and was selected in the first round of the 2004 draft by the New England Patriots, where he made five Pro Bowl appearances and spent 11 of his 13 NFL seasons.

The 25 modern-era semifinalists for the class of 2024 will be reduced to 15 finalists in January.

Modern-era semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024