2023 NFL playoff schedule on WPTV

WPTV will be home to two NFL playoff games in what's being dubbed a "super wild-card weekend."

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers for their first playoff game since the 2017 season, while the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Baltimore Ravens for the second consecutive week.

Whichever teams advance will be one game closer to reaching Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) at Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Saturday 8 p.m. | WPTV

The Jaguars are arguably the hottest team in the NFL right now, entering the game having won five in a row and seven of their last nine after a 2-6 start. That included sweeping the Tennessee Titans for the first time since 2005 to win the AFC South Division for just the second time in franchise history and knocking off playoff teams Dallas and Baltimore.

First-year head coach Doug Pederson, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl to cap the 2017 season, has this team believing and playing at a championship level right now.

Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville gets a rematch against a team it beat earlier this season. The Jaguars beat the Chargers 38-10 at SoFi Stadium in September.

John Raoux/AP Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrates after defeating the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 20-16.

This will be the playoff debuts for Lawrence – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft – and 2020 first-round pick Justin Herbert.

Lawrence has shown great improvement from his rookie season, having thrown for 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and just eight interceptions after leading the NFL with 17 picks a season ago. Not to be outdone, the Chargers quarterback has completed a career-high 477 passes for 4,741 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Baltimore Ravens (10-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)

Sunday 8 p.m. | WPTV

These AFC North Division rivals split their regular-season meetings. The Ravens won 19-17 in Baltimore, while the Bengals won 26-17 in the final game of the regular season last weekend.

Of course, last weekend's game was played without Baltimore's starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, both of whom were injured. Will Jackson be ready to go Sunday night? Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh isn't saying.

Jeff Dean/AP Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor felt the NFL pulled a fast-one when it modified the rules after the Bengals' penultimate regular-season game against Buffalo was canceled in the wake of Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field. Had Baltimore won, the host team for this playoff game would have been decided by a coin toss. The Bengals made sure that didn't happen, capturing the AFC North crown for a second consecutive season.

Now the Bengals and former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow will be out to prove their Super Bowl appearance last season wasn't just dumb luck.