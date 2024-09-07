FOOTBALL RECAP: Highlights from Friday night's high school football games in South Florida

Can you believe we are already in Week 3 of high school football season? WPTV has you covered on all the highlights from Friday night's local games.

Cardinal Newman Crusaders, 34; Benjamin Buccaneers, 20

FNISF: Cardinal Newman at Benjamin Sept. 6, 2024

Bragging rights were on the line as the Cardinal Newman Crusaders traveled to Palm Beach Gardens to play The Benjamin School Buccaneers.

WPTV Reporter Todd Wilson spoke to Benjamin School's Head Coach Eric Kresser about what the game means to the community.

"It doesn't matter what our record is, when this game comes around everybody's hyped up," Kresser said. "This is for a district championship, so doesn't matter if you're 0-2 or 2-0, whoever wins this game is the district champion."

The game certainly lived up to the hype with the Crusaders starting off the season with three straight road games.

The beginning of the match-up was back and forth, but it was Newman who would put an exclamation point before the half with a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Newman added to their lead in the back half of the game, ultimately winning the game 34-20.

Jupiter Warriors, 17; Palm Beach Gardens Gators, 0

FNISF: Palm Beach Gardens at Jupiter Sept. 6, 2024

You could not have asked for a better start from Jupiter High School who started the season with two straight wins.

With the Gators trying to get back on track early on in the season, Jupiter continued their hot streak this match-up.

The Warriors started scoring in the first quarter and did not look back, keeping hold of all the scoring throughout the game.

After the Warrior's 17-0 win, they will be heading to Spanish River High School next week.

Jupiter Christian Eagles, 26; Glades Day Fighting Gators, 14

FNISF: Glades Day at Jupiter Christian Sept. 5, 2024

On Thursday night, Glades Day took a trip to Jupiter Christian, with both teams going into the game undefeated so far this season.

Glades Day started the game on a hot note, scoring twice and heading into the locker room during halftime leading 14-0.

Things changed quickly in the second half as the Eagles battled back and scored 26 unanswered points, leading to a Jupiter Christian win of 26-14.

The Fighting Gators will be looking to bounce back next week at Oxbridge Academy.

Atlantic Eagles, 43; N. Miami Beach Chargers, 7

FNISF: North Miami Beach at Atlantic, Sept. 6 2024

Delray Beach's Atlantic High School Eagles is on fire this season.

Hosting another out-of-town team this week, North Miami Beach, it was score after score.

The Eagles kept their foot on the gas the entire game, winning 43-7 to remain undefeated so far this season.

Homestead Broncos, 42; Vero Beach Fighting Indians, 33

FNISF: Homestead at Vero Beach, Sept. 6 2024

Home-field advantage showed early for Vero Beach who welcomed the Broncos all the way from Homestead Friday night.

With the Fighting Indians taking a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, the Broncos started to gain momentum and kept their foot on the gas to win the game 42-33.

Vero Beach has had a rough start to the season with a 0-3 record so far, looking to get a win next week against Centennial High School.

Fort Pierce Westwood at Jensen Beach Falcons

FNISF: Fort Pierce Westwood at Jensen Beach, Sept. 6 2024

Fort Pierce Westwood traveled south to Jensen Beach Friday night. Both teams scored quickly in the first quarter, with Jensen continuing to add points heading towards halftime.

A Fort Pierce Westwood player suffered a medical emergency on the sideline before halftime, being taken off the field by an ambulance. Officials ended the game shortly after.

According to Stuart Fire Rescue, the collapse was due to dehydration and the player has non-threatening injuries.

Santaluces Chiefs, 28; Boynton Beach Tigers, 6

FNISF: Boynton Beach Tigers at Santaluces Chiefs, Sept. 6 2024

Tonight, the story was the Chiefs' offense. With minimal errors, Santaluces found themselves ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

After the half, the Chiefs would add a couple more touchdowns, winning the game against the Tigers 28-6.

Santaluces, with an incredible start to the season, is in for a challenge next week when they head to Wellington to play Palm Beach Central.

The Tigers will play next Thursday at Suncoast High School.

Forest Hill Falcons, 28; Lake Worth Trojans, 0

FNISF: Forest Hill Falcons at Lake Worth Trojans, Sept. 6 2024

Fast-forwarding to the mid-third quarter, the Falcons were leading 22-0, continuing to add more points towards the end of the quarter to get to a 28-0 final.

Forest Hill will continue looking to add to their winning streak next week against Olympic Heights, while Lake Worth will be traveling to Boca Raton to play the Bobcats.

