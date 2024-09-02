Florida State freshman Isabella Ruggiero gets chance to represent USA Softball

At the age of four, Isabella Ruggiero was destined to take over the softball field.

"I was the only girl, and my dad brought me a tee for my fourth birthday," said Ruggiero, who jokes that the tee was her dad's way of introducing her to the diamond. "I always make the joke that I was forced into it because my parents played and met playing co-ed softball."

As a kid, she often played in advanced age groups. Even in middle school, Ruggiero was standing out, ultimately choosing her high school.

"I was blessed to attend Oxbridge Academy for four years. It's a great school, and I have made lifelong friends," said Ruggiero.

Making friends wasn't the only thing she was doing.

"I hold the single-season home run record and the all-four-year home run record," said Ruggiero.

Hitting 16 homers as a senior this past year had all the top colleges calling.

However, the West Palm Beach resident stayed in her home state, committing to Florida State.

USA Softball

WPTV’s Kendall Hyde spoke with Ruggiero, who informed him that she spent the summer before her freshman year playing for USA Softball's under-18 team.

Hyde asked what it's been like spending the first few weeks of school playing for USA Softball, when other first-year students are learning their way around campus.

"This has been the best experience wearing the three letters across my chest," said Ruggiero, who spoke with WPTV before the Women’s Softball World Cup match-up against Canada.

She describes it as an experience that she wouldn't trade for anything in the world.

"It's kind of tough. We've kind of spent the entire summer together. I've built a great relationship with almost all of these girls. It's really sad now we're going to see each other on the other side of the field playing against each other," said Ruggiero.