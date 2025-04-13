Florida High School Rodeo Association arrives in Okeechobee, aims to teach next generation of riders

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Florida High School Rodeo Association brought high school students to Okeechobee for a series of events nine events as they compete to qualify for the national championship.

The one-of-a-kind league aims to mold the next generation of rodeo enthusiasts and grow the sport.

John Hegarty is has spent his entire life enjoying the rodeo and loves watching the next generation of athletes. His daughter, Kaelin, is competing in the qualifying events.

"I keep her nervous, I keep her on her toes," Hegarty said. "It's very enjoyable and relaxing, and it is good; it's a little frustrating now and then."

Kaelin Hegarty enjoys her dad being in attendance.

"I kind of try to block him out," Kaelin said. "He gets me a little nervous, but it's really just on me."

That mindset helped lead the high school student to place 2nd in the breakaway event.

"I've done it since I was five years old, so I just love doing it, it's fun," Kaelin said. "I love my horses, and I love getting the rope."

Cross Fulford placed first in the tie-down roping event, and has become one of the state's top stars.

"I started when I was really young, like six or seven," Fulford said. "My dad always had horses and cows since we were little, and it is just progressively getting more competitive with it."