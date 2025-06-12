FIFA Club World Cup: Here's what fans need to know for Hard Rock Stadium matches

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The FIFA Club World Cup kicks off this month at 12 sites across the U.S., including Miami Gardens.

The matches at Hard Rock Stadium begin Saturday, June 14, at 8 p.m. with Al Ahly of Cairo, Egypt, taking on Inter Miami.

Stadium officials are encouraging ticketholders to plan ahead for the eight matches scheduled at Hard Rock Stadium over the next three weeks.

Below is a list of important information that fans should be aware of:



Fans without match tickets will not be permitted on stadium property.

Fans should expect to go through multiple ticket and security checkpoints before entering the stadium.

There are NO viewing areas outside the stadium for people without match tickets.

Fans and vehicles will not be permitted to queue before parking lots open three hours prior to kickoff*.

Police and stadium security will be patrolling the parking lots to ensure fans with tickets have a safe and positive experience.

More information about parking and other transportation options to/from the match is available on the Hard Rock Stadium website.

Schedule of Matches:



Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m. – Al Ahly FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. – CA Boca Juniors vs. SL Benfica

Wednesday, June 18 at 3 p.m. – Real Madrid C.F. vs. Al Hilal

Friday, June 20 at 9 p.m. – FC Bayern Munich vs. CA Boca Juniors

Monday, June 23 at 9 p.m. – Inter Miami CF vs. SE Palmeiras

Wednesday, June 25 at 3 p.m. – Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs. Fluminense FC

Sunday, June 29 at 4 p.m. – Round of 16: Group D winner vs. Group C runner-up

Tuesday, July 1 at 3 p.m. – Round of 16: Group H winner vs. Group G runner-up

Gate Times:



Parking Lots Open: 3 hours prior to kickoff*

Stadium Gates: 2 hours prior to kickoff*

* Parking lots will open 1 hour earlier than noted above for the Opening Match on June 14 featuring Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami

Road Closures:

The following roads will be closed on all match days until parking lots open and then again 1 hour after the match start time until postgame traffic clears:

Turnpike 2X Ramp and Exit (both northbound and southbound)

Northwest 199th St. between Northwest 27th Ave. and Northwest 14th Ct.

Northwest 27th Ave. between Northwest 203rd St. and Northwest 199th St.

Turnpike northbound between Golden Glades and 2X Exit (1 hour after match begins through postgame only)

Miami Gardens residents will be allowed to pass through the NW 199th Street road closures with their resident passes issued by the City of Miami Gardens or a driver’s license with a local address. Residents can also use the on-ramps to get onto the Turnpike.

Security and Stadium Access:

Fans will go through multiple security and ticket checks to ensure only valid ticket holders enter the stadium site. Fans should expect to have their ticket scanned more than once to enter the stadium.

Bag Policy:

Allowed: Clear plastic bags that do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Small bags that do not exceed 4.5” x 6.5”

Prohibited: All purses or bags that exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. Non-clear bags that exceed 4.5” x 6.5”

A total of 63 matches will be played across the U.S., with 32 teams competing for the title.

The final will be played on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.