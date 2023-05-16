Eastern Conference Final schedule set for Panthers, Hurricanes

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers now know when they'll take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the first-ever meeting between the teams in the playoffs.

The NHL has announced the schedule for the conference finals, which begins Thursday night.

Florida will play in just its second Eastern Conference Final and first since 1996.

NHL Eastern Conference Final Schedule



May 18: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m., TNT

May 20: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m., TNT

May 22: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m., TNT

May 24: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m., TNT

May 26: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m., TNT

May 28: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m., TNT

May 30: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m., TNT

Every game in the best-of-seven series will begin at 8 p.m. and be televised on TNT.

The Panthers knocked off the NHL-leading Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs and then dispatched of the Toronto Maple Leafs to advance in their quest to win the Stanley Cup.

Carolina, which won the Metropolitan Division, took down the New York Islanders in six games and the New Jersey Devils in five games.

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal will be playing against his brothers – Panthers teammates Eric and Marc – for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

The winner will face either the Vegas Golden Knights or Dallas Stars, who are playing in the Western Conference Final.